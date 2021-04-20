Mr. Bruce Benjamin Hill, of Port Arthur died Friday April 9, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston, Texas.

He was a resident of Port Arthur for 65 years and was retired from American Petrofina.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Sabine Pass.

Bruce enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Survivors include children: Nicolette Perry (John), of Houston, Texas, Quan Ned, Latosha Hill, Bruce Cody Hill (Allyson), Rashad Hill, Brandon Hill, all of Port Arthur. Siblings, Wilma Bell, George Hill, Jr. Efrem Hill, (Terina), Sharon Hill, Gregg Hill. Floyd Hill all of Port Arthur. 12 Grandchildren, 1 great- granddaughter, Kim Martin my devoted love, and a host of relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents Rev George Hill and Malva Hill.

A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 1224 Houston Ave, Port Arthur, TX with Pastor Robert Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Sabine Pass Cemetery.