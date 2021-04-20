Port Arthur to host hazardous waste collection event

The Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission will host a free Household Hazardous Waste and Scrap Tire Collection event May 15 in Port Arthur.

From 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., people can bring items to the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive, for safe disposal.

Acceptable items include: automotive waste products, antifreeze, brake fluid, used oils, oil filters, car batteries, oil painting supplies, solvents, varnishes, paint strippers, wood preservatives, gardening supplies, tires, pesticides, insecticides, fertilizers, weed killers, rat poison, cleaning supplies, polishes, drain cleaners, oven cleaners, moth balls, cleaning concentrate and batteries.

Items not accepted are: electronics, appliances, oversized tires, explosives, ammunition, garbage, medications, pharmaceuticals, scrap metal, smoke detectors, exit signs, medical waste, and mercury.

The first eight tires are free; however, they will cost $1 for each additional tire.

For more information call 409-899-8444 ext. 6600.