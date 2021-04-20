See how you can join Port Arthurans in helping beautify the city this Saturday
The Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging all citizens to participate in Port Arthur’s Great American Cleanup for a city-wide cleanup on Saturday (April 24).
The event honors civic duty, community service and the desire to beautify Port Arthur.
Registration is from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at The Pavilion, 500 Proctor St.
Clean-up is from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
For information, call 409-983-8152.
