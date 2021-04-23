DPS identifies 2 men killed on I-10 after crane struck their truck

Authorities released the names of two men killed Thursday when a crane collapsed near Interstate 10 in Jefferson County and struck a passing motorist.

The driver, 37-year-old Sarfaraz Karowadia, and his passenger, 42-year-old Altaf Kasowadia, were pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Travis McCall at the crash scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The victims were occupants of a Toyota pickup truck and were from Friendswood.

As of Friday morning, Sgt. Stephanie Davis said this remains an active investigation as troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to the fatal crash.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 10, near Smith Road.

The initial reports received by DPS were incorrect as to a piece of heavy equipment becoming dislodged from a commercial motor vehicle.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates a 2013 Toyota pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-10, near Smith Road.

Construction crews in the area were working and operating a heavy crane. It appears the crane experienced some type of malfunction and struck the Toyota pickup.