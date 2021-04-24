Document: Port Arthur man voluntarily led police to drugs

A Port Arthur man was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week after reportedly telling police he was in possession of crack cocaine during a traffic stop.

Benjamin Jean Jones Jr., 40, was charged with possession of a controlled substance following the Dec. 3, 2020, incident in Groves.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police were patrolling a “high drug, crime and prostitution area” in the 6100 block of Warren Street when an officer noticed a 4-door Chevy car sitting idle at a stop sign. As the officer began to drive towards the car, the Chevy then started backing up, occupying two lanes of traffic.

An occupant in the car then stopped the vehicle and turned on the hazard lights.

A Groves police officer approached the vehicle, which had a female driver and male passenger with a backpack in his lap. After checking their driver’s licenses, it was discovered that the passenger had two outstanding warrants in Beaumont.

“While securing the prisoner, Jones voluntarily stated that he had crack cocaine in the brown bag that he was holding in his lap,” the document states.

A search of the bag reportedly revealed the drug, as well as synthetic marijuana.

If convicted, Jones faces up to 2 years in prison.