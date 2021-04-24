April 24, 2021

Maria Rojas, owner of Warrior Nutrition, has a menu with more than 50 flavors of tea. (Monique Batson/The News)

New Groves business serves up vitamin-infused health teas

Published 12:23 am Saturday, April 24, 2021

GROVES — A new store in Groves is serving up every Texans’ favorite drink with a healthy twist.

Warrior Nutrition, which opened April 12 in the shopping center next to Snooper’s Paradise, has more than 50 flavors of tea. But owner Maria Rojas infuses vitamins and provides a variety of other additives such as herbs to help with digestion, protein, meal replacement options and fat burners.

The Peach-Mango Loaded Tea is one of many made with vitamins and herbs to support health and boost energy.
(Monique Batson/The News)

The store also offers protein shakes, waffles and doughnuts.

The family owned and operated business is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Warrior Nutrition opened last week in the shopping center next to Snooper’s Paradise.
(Monique Batson/The News)

