Pandemic funding provides career training opportunity at LSCPA

As the COVID-19 pandemic slowly grinds towards its inevitable end, the world of business and industry are cranking back to life.

And, with that fact also comes the reality that a reinvigorated workforce is needed to get the country back moving forward quickly.

It’s that need of a skilled workforce that is driving a program at Lamar State College Port Arthur that will provide funding for CDL and scaffolding classes. This opportunity actually provides students scholarship money along with an almost-certain offer of a job upon completion of the coursework.

“This is part of the COVID Skills funding,” said Dr. Ben Stafford, vice president of workforce training and continuing education. “With the projects through Golden Pass LNG coming back to life full force, we are seeing a need for training in carpentry, scaffolding, and concrete work.”

LSCPA will provide scaffolding building training in partnership with BrandSafway, an international provider of access at construction sites.

“They provide scaffolding, bridges, tunnels … anything that’s needed to provide access to manpower and equipment at construction sites,” Stafford said.

Tuition assistance is provided through the existing COVID funding for unemployed students and all graduates, upon successful completion, will have a job waiting for them.

BrandSafway offers full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to advance within the company.

In addition, the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation is providing additional funding to support a stipend that will pay Port Arthur students a salary while they are training.

“This is a great way for residents to find their way out of unemployment and back into a lucrative, skills-based career,” Stafford said.

To take advantage of this and many other opportunities, visit lamarpa.edu/Workforce-Continuing-Ed.