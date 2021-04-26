Compare Texas gas prices to last week, month & year

Last week saw limited upward movement in gas prices, tying the previous high water mark seen in March, signaling perhaps possible additional upside as most states have finished the transition to EPA-mandated summer gasoline.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said while gasoline demand did dip for the third straight week, it was another small decline.

“As temperatures continue to warm ahead of summer, it wouldn’t surprise me that demand will rebound in the weeks ahead and we could continue to see gas prices push higher,” De Haan said

Texas gas prices have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.60/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.07/g higher than a year ago.

“For now, however, it doesn’t appear that any rise in price would be significant, so motorists shouldn’t be too concerned at this point, but may see see average prices inch higher,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.27/g today while the most expensive is $3.15/g, a difference of 88.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today.

The national average is up 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.13/g higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.82/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.84/g.

San Antonio- $2.38/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.39/g.

Austin- $2.47/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.50/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

April 26, 2020: $1.53/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

April 26, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

April 26, 2018: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

April 26, 2017: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

April 26, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

April 26, 2015: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

April 26, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

April 26, 2013: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

April 26, 2012: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

April 26, 2011: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)