Port Arthur man, 65, arrested after armed robbery at Golden Coin Game Room

A Port Arthur 65-year-old was arrested today, charged with committing an armed robbery at a local game room.

Officer Wendy Billiot said Michael Raney Charles was booked for aggravated robbery and outstanding warrants.

Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to Golden Coin Game Room, 3900 Gulfway Drive, at approximately 10:21 a.m. Monday.

Preliminary investigation revealed a male armed with a handgun entered the business and demanded money from a person.

At approximately noon, Billiot said officers located Charles within a short distance of the game room and took him into custody without incident.

The Criminal Investigations Division is leading PAPD’s investigation.