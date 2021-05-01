Port Arthur ISD celebrating Teacher & Rookie of the Year

Port Arthur Independent School District will host its annual “Teacher and Rookie of the Year” event Monday in the Central Administration Building.

The event is closed to the public, but it will be live streamed at paisd.org.

The outgoing District-Wide Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year, Skylar Slaughter and Zelma Nico, respectively, will deliver their farewell addresses at the event.

The 2021-2022 campus “Teachers of the Year” include: Shawntelle Allison, Wheatley; Debbie Anderson, Jefferson; Roland Dumes, Lincoln; Carissa Guidry, Lakeview; Terry Savoy-Hadley, Washington; Rebecca Harrison, Wilson ECHS; Willard Harrison, Travis; Dennis Johnson, Port Acres; Laura Khan, Adams; Sandra Olaye, Memorial 9th Grade Academy; Mariana Rendon, Houston; Jean-Leon Sakombi, Memorial High; Alfredo Jiminez Sanchez, Tyrrell; D’Juana Thibedeaux, DeQueen and Tanuya Worthy, PAAC.

The 2021-2022 campus “Rookies of the Year” include: Sandra Bellard, Memorial 9th Grade Academy; Caitlyn Belyeu, Wilson ECHS; Mika Benoit, Lincoln; Jada Botley, Washington; Cherith Cobbs, Memorial High; Brianna Forward, Travis; Tabitha Helmer, Adams; Taniquia Ned, DeQueen; Marc Owens, Jefferson; Luyen Pham, Houston and Misty Shamsher, Port Acres.