CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: You know what Mom wants. Give it to her!

It’s always a good time to give chocolates, and some designer truffles have Mom written all over them.

It’s a sweet word you can savor, designed right into Delysia Chocolatier’s limited edition “Love you, Mom” 16-piece chocolate truffle collection. I teased this topic before in hopes you’d check them out online.

Here’s the payoff. These truffles taste so fine they’ll make mom happy all year long.

Don’t panic. Just order. Peeking from the ribbon-wrapped box like colorful blooms, they’re hand-crafted and infused with flavors including lemon curd, raspberry rose petal, apricot and decadence, if that is actually a flavor.

Visit delysia.com and remember, in addition to the lovely chocolates, Mom may also like you to help her with some computer issues before you leave.

Oh Mommy! Umami

Craving a different kind of vegetarian meal?

If you ever thought to pair pomegranate with eggplant, you still might not have hit on macadamia oil as your medium.

Milkadamia cold-pressed Pure Macadamia Oil offers the highest content of healthy monounsaturated fat and lowest percent of inflammatory omega 6 of any nut or seed. And that’s Keto, baby.

The pure oil is both subtle and flavorful. Next try the sprays that fat out a spritz of pure oil or Oh Mommy!

Umami noted flavor. Of course there are recipes and ideas. But I’m going simply as possible with these flavors.

I spray the pan for simple egg dishes and pour it on to roast spring veggies. It’s soooo indulgent — milkadamia.com.

Carrot

It doesn’t even make sense how amazingly cute a little orange cat can be.

“Diary of the Cat Named Carrot” will melt the hearts of moms to furballs and human babies.

I’ve even gotten a dad smiling has he flipped through Erin Merryn’s photo book of Carrot enduring/loving three little girls dressing her up, stuffing her into mobile toys and celebrating a birthday with… carrot cake.

For this book we also thank Bailey, an orange tabby who went before. Carrot’s story is one of healing, mischief and life lessons.

Health Communications released the book. Join Carrot on Facebook: @thecatnamedcarrot.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie currently wearing two pieces of Mother’s Day jewelry she’s purchased for her own self over the years. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.