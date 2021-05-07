PAPD: $4K in crack seized, arrest made in Port Arthur
The Port Arthur Narcotics and Guns Unit assisted by Port Arthur SWAT executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of 15th Street Friday for the possible discovery of crack cocaine.
The house was occupied by 56-year-old Peter Andrew Trail, who was subsequently arrested for delivery of controlled substance penalty group 1.
Police said 36 grams of crack cocaine was seized.
This amount has an estimated street value of over $4,000, according to authorities.
