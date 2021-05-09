6-year-old killed in ATV/pedestrian crash; police investigating

Beaumont Police responded to Tyrrell Park in reference to a crash involving an ATV/four-wheeler and a 6-year-old at 7:09 p.m. Saturday.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a 36-year-old male was operating the ATV in the park and struck the child.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

The driver of the ATV was placed under arrest for outstanding warrants unrelated to this incident, according to Beaumont Police, and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

The investigation is on-going.