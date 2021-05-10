See how much Texas gas prices jumped in a month

Average gas prices jumped last week as the nation continues to see COVID-19 recovery.

All eyes are now on the Colonial Pipeline and the fact a cyberattack completely shut all lines, leading to what could become a major challenge for fuel delivery, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“The situation is growing more intense each day that passes without the pipeline restarting, and motorists are advised to show extreme restraint or exacerbate and prolong the challenges,” he said.

Texas gas prices have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.67/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 8.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.16/g higher than a year ago.

“If the pipeline returns to service in the next day or two, the challenges will be minimal, but if full restart doesn’t happen by then, we’re likely to see a slight rise in gas prices, but more importantly, challenges for motorists needing fuel in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia, Northern Florida and surrounding areas,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.35/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.14/g.

“I’m hopeful the situation will quickly improve as multiple levels of government are involved, this may become a nightmare should it continue just ahead of the start of the summer driving season,” De Haan said. “GasBuddy will continue to watch the situation and update as necessary.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95/g today.

The national average is up 10.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.12/g higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.86/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.84/g.

San Antonio- $2.52/g, up 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.44/g.

Austin- $2.56/g, up 7.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.49/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

May 10, 2020: $1.51/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)

May 10, 2019: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 10, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 10, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 10, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

May 10, 2015: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

May 10, 2014: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 10, 2013: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

May 10, 2012: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

May 10, 2011: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.95/g)