Robert “Sib” Sibley Greer, 83, of Port Acres, died Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was born November 15, 1937, in Milam, to Mary “Teel” Sibley Greer and E.L. “Sang” Greer.

Sib served his community in various Law Enforcement activities including but not limited to, Port Arthur Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department; Newton County Police Department, Municipal Judge Newton, and Jefferson County Constable, Precinct 2.

Survivors include his daughter, Rhonda Sanderson and husband, Judge Gary Sanderson; son-in-law, Alvin Breaux; grandchildren, Heather Dore and (Troy); Brock Cooper (Stacie); Trevor Cooper (Whitney); and Sabrie Breaux; great-grandchildren, Haylee Dore, Dylan Moore, Kalista Moore, Hannah Whitman, Izakk Whitman, Emilee Whitman, Ryann Whitman, Justin Cooper, Tate Dore, Sterling Cooper, Paris Cooper, Anistan Cooper, Hunter Houston, and Brooke Houston; great-great grandchildren, Hudson Dore; and Haydan Jackson; and brother-in-law, Johnny Lazenby (Wilma); and sister-in-laws, Alice Faye Greer; Barbara Jean Greer; and Ruby Adams.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of fifty-eight years, Ruth Lee Lazenby Greer; children, Kimberley Breaux; and Robert Edwin Greer; siblings, Jack, Dorothy, Joe, and twin brother Sidney; grandson, Chad Whitman; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Adams.

The family would like to express a special thanks for the wonderful care that Harbor Hospice provided and a special thanks to Stacie Cooper.

A gathering of Mr. Greer’s family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m., with his funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2208 Canal Street, Port Arthur, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His interment will be at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, Nederland.

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Building Foundation, 2208 Canal Street, Port Arthur, Texas 77640.

