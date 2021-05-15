Evading arrest, drug charges lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

A Jefferson County grand jury saw multiple cases of evading arrest, vehicle theft, aggravated assaults and thefts this week.

Royal Devon Iles, also known as Royal Dvon Iles, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.

Robert Jeremiah Montgomery, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.

Raquan Lee Mickens, 22, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest detention/use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 13, 2019.

Juan Luis Diaz, 42, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 16.

Jose Luis Vega, 18, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred April 15.

Kade Orion Davis, 23, of Lumberton was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 13.

Jeremiah Markel Moore, 20, of Lake Charles, Louisiana was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 5.

Jordan Reed, 17, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 4.

Rashawn Antonio Smith, 33, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 29.

Jason James Viator, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 26.

Randy Villareal, 41, of Houston was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Feb. 11.

Leon D. Melchor, 28, of Port Arthur as indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 26.

John Louis David, 36, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred March 17.

Fabian Kordell Mass, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 31.

Tomas Jesus Moraida Jr., 52, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred July 24.

Darryl Keith Johnson, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred July 24.

Manuel Villeda Arteaga, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Jan. 18.

Sabra Audrianna Shivers, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of service for an incident that occurred Oct. 16.

Corey Simoneaux, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.

Corey Simoneaux, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.

Vince Travis Mosby-Cormier, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Oct. 29.

Vince Travis Mosby-Cormier, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Dec. 23.

Andrew Batiste Jr., 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 13, 2019.

Ondrez Domoneck, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child passenger for an incident that occurred Jan. 8.

Allen Laden, 26, of Vidor was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Feb. 7.

Timothy Paul Windham, 42, of Orange, was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.

Rogers Fitzgerald Mouton, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.

Anthony Broc Placette, 27, of Nederland was indicted for felony theft, aggregation amounts, for an incident that occurred on or about Jan. 1,2019 to on or about April 21, 2020.

Hope Ponsegrau, 22, of Port Arthur as indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Feb. 6.

Rebecca Renee Rideaux, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 8.

Sarah A. Sales, 34, of Orange was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 15.

Lea Marie Stern, 36, of New Orleans, Louisiana was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred April 13.

Treylan Jamal Thomas, 25, of Lake Arthur, Louisiana was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Kevin Troy White, 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred March 25.

April M. Wilson, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of service for an incident that occurred Jan. 21.

Vince Travis Mosby-Cormier, also known as Vince Mosby, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 11.

Vince Travis Mosby-Cormier, also known as Vince Mosby, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred March 16.

Juan Luis Diaz, 42, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 16.

Emilio Antonio Sahagun, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred Feb. 19.

Gregory Lee Wallace Jr., 26, of Vidor as indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred April 19.

Travis James Carpenter, 37, of Sour Lake was indicted for accident involving injury/death for an incident that occurred March 7.

William A. Buckland, also known as William Andrew Burkland, 40, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred April 17.

Boris K. Collins, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred March 17.

Misrain Gonzalez, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred March 29.

Byran Guillory, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information for an incident that occurred April 21.

Marquiste Jones, 18, of Houston was indicted for theft (copper, bronze or aluminum wire) for an incident that occurred April 7.

Deshan Landerdale, 20, of Houston was indicted for theft (copper, bronze or aluminum wire) for an incident that occurred April 7.

Matthew Pete, 21, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 31.

Shadi Mohamed Aref, 34, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin and methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 29.

Chandra Renee Breaux, also known as Chandra R. Fortenberry, 42, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred March 5.

Tommy Wainn Bates, 60, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred March 25.

Linwood Dwayne Crawford, 30, transient/Beaumont, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred May 5.

Natalie Richardson, also known as Natalie Nicole Turner, 38, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 20.

Eric Allen Bramlett, 40, of Bridge City was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 20.

Andrew Batiste Jr., 33, of Beaumont possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 13, 2019.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.