Port Neches-Groves Indians down Kempner, advance in playoffs
The Port Neches-Groves Indians advanced to the third round of the 5A baseball playoffs by defeating Kempner 2-1 in a series this weekend.
PNG defeated Kempner 4-0 in Game 3 Saturday.
The Indians won Game 1 Thursday 9-1. Kempner took Game 2 by a 3-0 score to even up the series.
PNG will take on No. 1-ranked Friendswood in the next round.
