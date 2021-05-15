May 15, 2021

Tristan Abshire pitches against The Bulldogs at Nederland High School. (Chris Moore/The News)

Port Neches-Groves Indians down Kempner, advance in playoffs

By PA News

Published 6:36 pm Saturday, May 15, 2021

The Port Neches-Groves Indians advanced to the third round of the 5A baseball playoffs by defeating Kempner 2-1 in a series this weekend.

PNG defeated Kempner 4-0 in Game 3 Saturday.

The Indians won Game 1 Thursday 9-1. Kempner took Game 2 by a 3-0 score to even up the series.

PNG will take on No. 1-ranked Friendswood in the next round.

