Friendswood tops PNG; Indians one game from elimination
The Port Neches-Groves Indians are one game away from elimination after losing 4-2 to Friendswood at Baytown Sterling Thursday evening.
Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Sterling.
The Indians were the first team to score on the Mustangs this postseason.
The Indians were able to hold the No. 1-ranked team scoreless until the fourth inning when the Mustangs hit a two-run homer.
Friendswood tacked on two more runs in the fifth.
PNG catcher Ryan Sosa hit in Blake Bost in the sixth to bring the score to 4-1. Dean Guidry hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to bring a runner home, but that was as far as the PNG rally would get.
