Gregory T. Alpough II, a resident of Conroe, TX, passed suddenly on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the age of45.

Gregory, also known to family and friends as “Blue”, will be greatly missed.

Gregory was born on January 23, 1976, in Port Arthur, TX, to Gregory and Emma Alpough.

He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, Port Arthur, TX in 1994. In 1996, he received an Associate’s degreein Audio Video Production from the Art Institute of Houston.

He had a long career in sales and supportwith Industrial Audio Video in Houston, TX.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Curley and Alezier Alpough, and maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Rita Roberts.

Left to cherish Gregory’s memory are his parents, Gregory and Emma Alpough of Goudeau, LA; sister,Nicole (Kevin) Butler of Houston, TX; brother, Michael Alpough of Port Arthur, TX; godparents, Kennethand Laurence Ann ashington of Spring, TX; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and great friends.

A wake will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Gabriel Funeral Home,3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX 77642.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart CatholicChurch, 920 Booker T. Washington Avenue, Port Arthur, TX 77640.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and Rosary at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park, 12563 W Port Arthur Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705 under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.