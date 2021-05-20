Health Department reports COVID-related death of Mid County woman

On Thursday morning, the Port Arthur Health Department reported the COVID-19 related death of a Mid County resident.

Health officials identified the Nederland victim as a White female between 70 and 75 years old.

It has been determined she had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported (28 COVID-19 related deaths for Nederland residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the period of May 17-18, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting several new COVID-19 positive individuals in Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of seven for Port Arthur; five for Groves; three for Nederland and three for Port Neches. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 18.