May 22, 2021

  • 75°
The Port Arthur vaccine hub is now located in the Texas Artist Museum building, 3501 Cultural Center Drive. (Chris Moore/The News)

Health Department opening Pfizer clinic today in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 9:31 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

The City of Port Arthur Health Department Pfizer clinic is open today (May 22).

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the TAMS Building, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.

You do not need to make an appointment.

Print Article