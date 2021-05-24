See where gas prices are going this Memorial Day weekend

In the lead up to Memorial Day, we haven’t seen gas prices come down much.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said with oil’s recent move lower, we should start to see more drops at the pump materialize in the days ahead.

“With the Colonial Pipeline situation continuing to improve in Southeastern states, fueling up for the holiday weekend shouldn’t be too challenging, save for a few pockets in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, where outages remain a bit higher than neighboring states,” De Haan said.

Texas gas prices have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.75/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 14.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.13/g higher than a year ago.

“For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.39/g today while the most expensive is $3.99/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g today.

The national average is up 14.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07/g higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $2.97/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.94/g.

• San Antonio – $2.64/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.68/g.

• Austin – $2.67/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.69/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

May 24, 2020: $1.62/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)

May 24, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

May 24, 2018: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

May 24, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 24, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

May 24, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

May 24, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 24, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 24, 2012: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

May 24, 2011: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)