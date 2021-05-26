See which Port Arthur streets are next for repairs

The Port Arthur City Council on Tuesday approved the third round of a $60 million street repair project, which addresses sections to 113 roads.

“I am overwhelmed and overjoyed that there is progress there,” said Mayor Thurman Bartie. “Citizens contact me and ask about the disrepair of streets in our community. It’s been this way for a while.”

The upcoming round of repairs will cost $2,360,543 in District 1, $2,347,640 in District 2, $1,376,405.56 in District 3 and $4,886,745 in District 4 for a combined total of $10,971,333.56. It was approved by council in 2018 under a lump sum of money to be spread out annually across 5-6 years.

Bartie said residents on roads fixed under the first two rounds have expressed their gratitude.

“I’ve gotten calls from several people who had construction,” he said. “They are delighted about it.”

Scroll through the PDF to see the next round of streets up for repair: