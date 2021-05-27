Congrats to this year’s Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel scholarship winners

Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel recently awarded scholarships to two Mid County graduates: Langning Luo of Nederland High School and Breelyn Brittain of Port Neches-Groves High School.

The scholarship program began in 2017 with the support of local businesses, which provide the majority of the funding, and donations from members of the local unit of the Texas Retired Teachers Association.

Since 2017, $12,000 in scholarships have been awarded to Mid County graduates.

Brittain plans to attend Lamar University and earn a degree in education. She has participated in a variety of school organization, including Indianettes, as a lieutenant.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and belongs the Fellowship of Young Adults. She also contributed to her community by helping with hurricane cleanup and as a Special Olympics helper.

After graduating from Nederland High School, Luo will attend Texas University in Austin to major in biochemistry. She has been active in school and community activities throughout her high school years.

She has been in the All-Region band for three years. She was also a member of the high school UIL Calculator and Mathematics team.

She was historian of the National Honor Society and a member of the National Spanish Honor Society.

She volunteered at her church and volunteered at the public library, the Nederland Heritage Festival and local food drives and recycling initiatives.