Virgie Eileen Collins Powell was born in Port Arthur, Texas to Lois and Juanita Collins on March 3, 1937.

Eileen lived most of her life in Port Arthur, Texas and moved to Hallsville, Tx in 2017 following Hurricane Harvey.

Eileen passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 surrounded by her children.

She will be welcomed into heaven by her husband Wright Patman Powell.

Eileen is survived by her son, Charles Powell and wife Phyllis Powell, and her daughter, Patricia Powell along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Eileen loved her Savior, her church, and those in her life.

She blessed all that knew her.

Arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, and the family will have a private celebration of Eileen’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eileen’s honor may be made to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201