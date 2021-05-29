RELIGION BRIEFS: Oubre nominated for Lumen Christi Award

The Rev. Sinclair Oubre, diocesan director of the Apostleship of the Sea, which was recently renamed Stella Maris, was nominated for the Lumen Christi Award. Oubre has served in numerous capacities locally and nationally and is drawn to those left out in the margins. He recognizes the importance of what seafarers do for each others and understands how invisible they are to the world, according to information from the Catholic Extension website.

The Lumen Christi Award has been given to priests, religious women and lay leaders from across the nation.

First Church of God, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., the Men’s Ministry Group that will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday starting June 3. They are starting a lesson “Fresh Air.” Doug Eldridge is the men’s ministry leader. All men are welcome and encouraged to attend

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature Happy Hour Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor is Shawana Kim Edwards. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

