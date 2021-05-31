Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Swimming Pool opens to the public this week with reduced hours compared to years past.

A lack of certified lifeguards and dwindling time to train new ones forced leadership with the city’s parks & recreation department to schedule a pool season that best utilized available staff members.

The pool, located at Doornbos Heritage Park along Avenue H, is open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays with open swim from 1 to 7 p.m.

Private pool parties are available Wednesdays through Saturdays between 7:30 and 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Private pool parties are limited to 15 attendees or less. The charge for a private pool party is $175 for residents and $225 for non residents.

“Last year the city planned to have 29 hours of open swim time; this proposed schedule includes 30 hours of open swim time,” City Manager Chris Duque told the city council. “However, the pool hours adjustment reduces the number of weekly pool parties from 10 hours available to 7.5 hours.

“Another lifeguard certification class will be held in June. If additional lifeguards are certified and hired, it would be possible to expand hours after their training is completed.”

Pool fees have been adjusted to reflect the limit on attendees at a pool party of no more than 15 swimmers.

The parks & recreation department is also introducing a 10-person birthday party plan during open swim, available from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., where groups can bring in a cake and cooler and enjoy a reserved shaded picnic table. There is a $75 charge for residents and a $125 for non residents.

Parks & Recreation Director Angela Fanette said the city promoted lifeguard certification efforts in many places and began a training program where attendees would be hired by Nederland and the city would put them through the class, but they still have to pass that class.

“We’re hoping we will get some more,” Fanette said. “Summertime is only three months so we have to make something happen with what we got.”

Family nights and swim lessons will not be offered in 2021 due to a lack of trained staff.

Fanette said parents and guardians looking to find swim lessons can call her at 409-724-0773 for help locating available options.

“We definitely want kiddos to learn how to swim, so we are hoping to return to that next season,” she said.

Pool reservations must be made in person at the parks & recreation office, 2301 Ave. H.

Daily open swim prices range from free to $4 for residents and $1 to $10 for non-residents.

Individual, single family and monthly swim passes are available.

This year’s fun does include a new pool addition.

Water slide

Nederland City Council members approved the purchase and installation of a $150,000 slide, which stands close to 16 feet high and includes two full revolutions on the way down for swimming pool thrill seekers looking to enjoy an exciting splash down.

City leaders stressed the slide purchase utilizes funds from the sale of a pipeline and not taxpayers’ dollars.

Duque previously said the purchase does not take away from public safety, streets or similar city-led efforts.