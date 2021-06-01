Mrs. Cheryl Renee Hammond, 58, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 24, 2021.

Cheryl was born on December 14, 1962 in Port Arthur, TX to Leo Williams Sr. and Mae Ceola Williams.

She was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, TX.

Cheryl attended Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated in 1981.

She was a member of Barnes Memorial United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death were her father Leo Williams Sr., mother Mae Ceola Williams, brother Leo Williams Jr. and nephew Corey Williams.