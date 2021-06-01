City of Nederland updates community Tuesday morning on continued water discoloration

NEDERLAND — For the past several days, the City of Nederland’s treated water supply has had discoloration.

This is not a water quality issue, city administrators said.

“The slight discoloration is due to upstream runoff sediments in the raw water supply following the recent heavy rain events,” the city announced in a statement Tuesday morning. “The water treatment plant staff has modified the treatment process to tackle the discoloration.”

Treated water going into the system has shown improvement, according to the city.

Due to the overall size of the water system, it will take a few days for the water discoloration to fade.

The City’s treated water supply is constantly tested, and city administrators stress the water is safe to drink.

Those with additional questions are asked to call the City Manager’s Office at 409-723-1503.