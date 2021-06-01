Weather Service shares rain concerns – “locally over 10 inches possible”

The National Weather Service is expecting heavy rain this week that could lead to street flooding for Southeast Texas.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said an active weather pattern is moving in through the weekend.

Daily showers and thunderstorms are expected.

During periods of heavy rain, expect street flooding and reduced visibilities, Erickson said.

“If a flash flood warning is issued, stay off the streets if possible,” Erickson said.

Rain totals for the next few days will be in the 2- to 5-inch range, with locally over 10 inches possible.