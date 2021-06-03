L’amberia McDaniel & Eriana Washington
L’amberia McDaniel, 35 and Eriana Washington, 14 both of Port Arthur, TX passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Kurt Washington officiating.
Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.
