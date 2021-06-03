ON THE MENU — Icy Donuts in Groves serves up “Asian and American married together”

GROVES — Icy Donuts cut the ribbon at the Groves location Wednesday. The business had been open for eight days, and this week hosted the Groves Chamber of Commerce.

The shop is located at 3855 Main Avenue at the old Sonic building.

Owner Jennifer Chang said she wanted to offer something different to the community.

“In our business, we are always looking to better the product,” Chang said. “We don’t have just your normal food. We want to make something exceptional. We want to have infusion. We have breakfast eggrolls. The thinking there is that the east is meeting the west. We have the Asian and the American married together with the fusion sauce.”

Chang created her menu with a person-on-the-go in mind.

In fact, the location also offers a drive thru for those who want to stay in their vehicle.

“If you are on the go, the best thing is to have something you can grab and go,” she said. “We also want to focus on some healthy items, as well. We have Vietnamese coffee. We don’t use condensed milk. We do our own sugar and fresh creamer right there and then. Fresher tastes better. It is our most popular item right now. It is like dessert coffee.”

Multiple members of the chamber and community gathered Wednesday to welcome the new business to the city.

“I’m sure everyone has been hearing about it and reading about it,” Chamber Executive Manager Ronnie Boneau said. “We are so glad she came to Groves and chose Groves.”

Chang said Icy Donuts is willing to try new items.

“We make gourmet products,” she said. “We don’t want to sell just donuts. We try to be better. On our donut sandwich, you have your egg, bacon and cheese. We go the extra mile. We also have cinnamon roll sandwiches. We are not scared. We are very adventurous. It is almost like fashion and food. We will try it.”

One looking for something a little more routine can also pick from a variety of donut flavors and kolaches.

Icy Donuts also offers multiple flavored teas.

The shop is open from 3:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.