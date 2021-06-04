Local man indicted after home burglary
A man arrested under a police and SWAT warrant was indicted this week for burglary of a habitation.
Larry Bob Hebert, 25, was indicted for a May 12 incident.
Port Arthur Police were called to a home in the 4200 block of Lansing Avenue where the homeowner stated he left his home at approximately 7:30 a.m. that morning and returned about three hours later to discover the burglary, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A window in his home was broken, a gun cabinet pried open and three handguns and some jewelry were reportedly stolen.
Less than a week later PAPD officers were investigating a different crime near that area in which Hebert was reportedly a suspect. This led police to look at Hebert as a possible suspect in the burglary.
Hebert was on probation at the time of the burglary and a GPS report allegedly showed him at the residence multiple times, the document read.
Police said fingerprints belonging to Hebert were also found at the scene.
PAPD and SWAT personnel executed a search and arrest effort at a Lansing Avenue home May 19, which led to Hebert’s arrest on a burglary charge. He and remains in the Jefferson County Correctional facility on bonds totaling $215,000.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.
ON THE MENU — Icy Donuts in Groves serves up “Asian and American married together”
GROVES — Icy Donuts cut the ribbon at the Groves location Wednesday. The business had been open for eight days,... read more