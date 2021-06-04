Sara Francis Phillips, 86, of Port Arthur, Texas, went to be with her Lord on May 29, 2021.

Mrs. Sara Francis Phillips was born in Thomson, Georgia on February 15, 1935, and grew up in Dearing, Georgia until she graduated from Dearing High School in 1953, when she married John D Phillips of Dearing.

They moved Port Arthur, Texas, where John became a Seaman.

She and John had two daughters and one son.

Sara went back to school and became a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital, Port Arthur.

She was a member of Procter Baptist Church in Port Arthur.

They moved to Thomson, Georgia after Hurricane Harvy flooded their home in 2017.

Their health started to decline in early 2018 and both became residents of Lake Crossing Health Center.

Sara was preceded in death by her Husband, John David Phillips; her parents, Adolphin Roger Phillips and Burnial May Smith Phillips; her daughters, Sharon Houston and Regina Cellars; and her brothers, Gene Phillips, Roy Phillips and Sam Phillips.

Her survivors include her son, Johnny Ray Phillips, of Texas; her sister, Helen Revell of Thomson, Georgia; and six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren in Texas.

Visitation will be held at Beggs Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel following the Visitation, with Rev. Jim Martin, Officiating.

The interment will follow the service in the Wrens City Cemetery.

Per CDC requirements, the family will be observing social distancing, and masks are requested and appreciated.

Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.

