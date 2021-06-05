Boston Avenue business brings health, wellness and beauty together

After a year of COVID quarantines, Kari Butler and her staff are committed to helping those that want a little change as they re-enter the public.

“Usually May slows down, but we have been rocking and rolling,” Butler said of her Boston Avenue business. “A lot of people come in here wanting to look better. We try to make our patients feel good and look good. That’s our main goal.”

Butler, a family nurse practitioner and certified cosmetic injector, was working as an nurse practitioner when she took an interest in esthetics.

And three years ago, she and her husband Brian combined her work in healthcare and his as a pharmacist to open The Beautique Med Spa & Health.

“I really wanted to come back to my hometown to open up a Med Spa in our area,” she said. “Both of our families are from Mid County. I love our Mid County crew.”

The couple, which graduated from Nederland and PNG, respectively, has been married 12 years and parent two daughters, 7 and 9.

“They come here and visit, and they pick up on things too,” Butler said with a laugh. “If they hear someone say they have a pimple, they’ll say, ‘Oh you need to go see my mom at the Med Spa.’”

But the business goes well beyond skincare.

The staff of four — Butler, esthetician Rhea English, nurse Corrie LeBlanc, and staff members Karington Thurston and Claire Broussard — specialize in a long list of services that includes: weight loss, vitamin IV therapy, hormone replacement, laser hair removal, laser facials, Botox injections, skin tightening, microneedling and medical supplements.

They carry a wide variety of pharmaceutical-grade supplements and vitamins.

“We sold a lot of Vitamin C and Zinc during COVID,” Butler said.

And in addition, they also see patients for family medicine needs.

“We have a wonderful client base and a bunch of loyal patients,” Butler said. “Customer service is a big deal here, and I have a great group of staff.”

The Beautique Med Spa & Health is located at 1208 Boston Avenue in Nederland. For more information, call 409-344-9474.