Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: May 24-30

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 24 to May 30:

Cornelius Gray, 28, warrant other agency

Ashley Fields, 34, warrant other agency

Guillermo Castillo, 35, warrant other agency

Bryan Camacho Vega, 20, warrant other agency

Russell Knepp, 37, driving while intoxicated with an open container

Anh Hoang, 51, driving while intoxicated

Carly Porter, 25, Nederland warrants

Robin Lunch Marze, 38, warrant other agency

Joshua Story, 31, Nederland warrants

Braden Petty, 26, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 24 to May 30:

May 24

A death was reported in the 600 block of North 34 th Street.

Street. Disorderly conduct by loud and profane language was reported in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.

Telephone harassment was reported in the 200 block of South First Street.

Aggravated assault was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near Eighth Street and Herring in Port Neches.

May 25

Indecency with a child was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 8100 block of Viterbo.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3600 block of Helena.

May 26

An information report was made in the 1000 block of South U.S. 69.

Criminal mischief-substantial inconvenience was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Ninth Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of 400 block of North Ninth Street.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North Third Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 27

A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Erwin Street.

Deadly conduct was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A dog bite was reported in the 300 block of North 23 rd Street.

Street. Found property was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

A dog bite was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue G.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 28

Theft was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.

A death was reported in the 1400 block of Orange.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 29

Criminal trespass of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue C.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 36 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 600 block of South Third Street.

May 30