Weather officials monitoring potential tropical storm development in Gulf of Mexico

Weather officials are monitoring the potential for a tropical storm development in the Gulf of Mexico this week.

The National Hurricane Center has outlined a low 20 percent chance for tropical development in the southwestern Caribbean by Thursday or Friday.

It will be near the coast of central America heading into the weekend.

National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said it is too early to say if this system will come into the Gulf of Mexico.

“We will provide updates throughout the week and monitor,” Erickson said.