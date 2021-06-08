WANTED: Port Arthur Police name suspect in May 27 killing at Avery Trace Apartments

A murder warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Marcarius Jarvis Gerard for a homicide that occurred May 27 at Avery Trace Apartments.

The victim, Steve Summerville, sustained several gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Gerard. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact local law enforcement.

If you would like to remain anonymous, report the information to Crime Stoppers by calling 409-833-TIPS or downloading the mobile app – P3 TIPS – on a smart phone.

Summerville, 32, was shot at approximately 8:44 p.m. at Avery Trace Apartments, 4140 FM 365.

Jefferson County Pct. 1, Place 2 Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. pronounced Summerville deceased and ordered an autopsy.

Port Arthur Police have not confirmed if the shooting occurred inside an apartment or outside.