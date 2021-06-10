Port Neches Police arrests & responses: May 31-June 6
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 31 to June 6:
Devin McGhee, 22, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Devin McGhee, 22, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Charles Neel, 33, other agency warrant(s)
Skylar Leblanc, 18, unlawfully carrying a weapon and other agency warrant(s)
Jay Devillier, 23, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 31 to June 6:
May 31
Officer arrested a subject for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3000 block of 8th St.
June 1
Officer investigated a report of theft in the 600 block of Grigsby.
Officer investigated a report of information in the 700 block of Lee.
Officer investigated a report of forgery in the 2500 block of Magnolia
Officer investigated a report of terroristic threats in the 3000 block of 8th St.
Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Lee.
June 2
Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 2800 block of Merriman.
June 3
No reports.
June 4
Officer arrested a subject for unlawfully carrying a weapon and other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Bowlin.
Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1100 block of Washington.
June 5
Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1100 block of E. Port Neches Ave.
Officer investigated a report of assault by threat in the 3100 block of Andes.
June 6
Officer investigated a report of theft in the 800 block of Ridgewood Dr.
Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: May 24-30
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 24 to May 30: Tyler Jackson, 20, driving while... read more