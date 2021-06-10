Port Neches Police arrests & responses: May 31-June 6

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 31 to June 6:

Devin McGhee, 22, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Charles Neel, 33, other agency warrant(s)

Skylar Leblanc, 18, unlawfully carrying a weapon and other agency warrant(s)

Jay Devillier, 23, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 31 to June 6:

May 31

Officer arrested a subject for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3000 block of 8th St.

June 1

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 600 block of Grigsby.

Officer investigated a report of information in the 700 block of Lee.

Officer investigated a report of forgery in the 2500 block of Magnolia

Officer investigated a report of terroristic threats in the 3000 block of 8th St.

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Lee.

June 2

Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 2800 block of Merriman.

June 3

No reports.

June 4

Officer arrested a subject for unlawfully carrying a weapon and other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Bowlin.

Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1100 block of Washington.

June 5

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1100 block of E. Port Neches Ave.

Officer investigated a report of assault by threat in the 3100 block of Andes.

June 6

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 800 block of Ridgewood Dr.