Nederland Police arrests & responses: May 31-June 6
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 31 to June 6:
- Candy Leiva, 37, Public Intoxication
- Benjamin Cooper, 36, Warrant Other Agency / Public Intoxication
- Ruth Steward, 34, Warrant Other Agency
- Christopher East, 37, Nederland warrants
- Curtis Vincent, 21, warrant other agency
- Pedro Godinez, 28, Nederland warrants
- Federico Pena Jr., 31, Warrant Other Agency, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Skyler Authement, 28, warrant other agency
- Austin Sam, 27, Warrant Other Agency / Nederland Warrants
- Robert Cardinale, 64, Public Intoxication
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 31 to June 6:
May 31
- Officer took a subject in to custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of South 13th Street.
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant and public intoxication in the 3400 block of Avenue M.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A complainant reported a burglary of a habitation in the 200 block of S 1 ½ Street.
June 1
- Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A complaint reported striking fixture in the 2500 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of North 27th Street.
June 2
- A complainant reported an assault offensive touch – family violence in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- Officer arrested on a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Regional Drive.
- Officer arrested a subject on Nederland warrants in the 3500 block of Regional Drive.
- Officer arrested a subject on Nederland warrants in the 2800 block of Highway 365.
June 3
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3200 block of Pine Lane.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 2900 block of Avenue M.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 100 block of South 14th Street.
- A complainant reported a dog at large in the 1400 block of Orange.
- A complainant reported abandoned / endangered child in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
- Officer found a subject in possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of South 17th Street.
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of Highway 365.
June 4
- Detective found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of Canal.
- A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 700 block of South 5th Street.
June 5
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 1800 block of Gary.
- A complainant reported a runaway in the 900 block of S 23rd Street.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 2000 block of Avenue F.
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant and Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance in the 1500 block of South Twin City Highway.
June 6
- Sergeant found subjects to be in possession of marijuana, a controlled substance ad unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 100 block of Chicago.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported harassment in the 2900 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported a death in the 700 block of South 33rd Street.
- A complainant reported striking unattended vehicle in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported information in the 700 block of S 13th Street.
- Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
