Sunday update: National Hurricane Center increases tropical development chance

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Saturday, June 12, 2021

The National Hurricane Center has a medium 50 percent chance for tropical development in the Bay of Campeche later this week.

This disorganized system will be slow to develop, according to the National Weather Service.

A general northward track is expected by the end of the week, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

Locally, rain chances increase and tides will become elevated by next weekend.

