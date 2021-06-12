Sunday update: National Hurricane Center increases tropical development chance
The National Hurricane Center has a medium 50 percent chance for tropical development in the Bay of Campeche later this week.
This disorganized system will be slow to develop, according to the National Weather Service.
A general northward track is expected by the end of the week, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.
Locally, rain chances increase and tides will become elevated by next weekend.
You Might Like
Hurricane Center announces 20% tropical development chance; Weather Service shares what’s known
On Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center announced it has placed a low 20 percent chance for tropical development in... read more