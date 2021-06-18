PHOTO FEATURE — Groves swears in new police officer
GROVES — Laranda Pippin was sworn in as a Groves police officer Thursday.
Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, Pippin joined the ranks of those trusted to protect and serve the community.
The ceremony was held in the city courtroom located in the Groves Police Department.
You Might Like
PHOTO — Workforce Solutions is ready to help put YOU to work
Greg Steward, center manger of Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, spoke to the Port Arthur Rotary Club on Thursday. The center,... read more