Hanging death linked to suicide, police say

Port Arthur Police believe the death of a Hispanic man found hanging is due to suicide.

Det. Sadie Guedry said there is no indication the death is a hate crime.

Guedry said police were familiar with the deceased and that the man had been suffering from depression.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Sixth Street at about 6:34 p.m. Thursday in reference to a reported suicide.

A Hispanic male, approximately 30 years of age, was found at the location hanging from a tree branch at the rear of the residence. Port Arthur Fire Department and Acadian EMS also responded to the scene.

The man’s name has not been released.

PAPD’s Criminal, Investigation Division is handling the case.