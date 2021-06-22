VIDEO: Port Arthur Police asks for help IDing this business thief

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a local business theft.

On Tuesday, investigators released video reportedly taken at approximately 5 a.m. June 12.

The location was not made public.

“We need the public’s help identifying the suspect in this security video,” a PAPD statement read. “The suspect committed a theft at a local business.”

Police said the person videoed took items from the business without consent.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, call Detective Eric Thomason at 409-983-8643.

If you have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download theP3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.