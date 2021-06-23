Can you help find this Port Arthur man wanted for illegal firearm possession?

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help Daseqdrick Brooks, a 27-year-old Port Arthur resident who has an outstanding warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.

If you know where Brooks can be located, call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS(8477).

You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app to your smartphone.