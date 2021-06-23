Julian Mykael Picazo, 19, of Nederland, died Thursday, June 17, 2021.

He was born October 9, 2001, in Port Arthur, to April Lynn Lozano and Jeremy John Picazo.

Julian enjoyed fishing, barbecuing, and working. He was known to be a very hard worker and to have a heart the size Texas.

Most of all, Julian valued his family.

Survivors include his father, Jeremy Picazo, of Nederland; mother, April Lozano and husband, Arthur Collins, of Port Arthur; daughter, Milaya Picazo; brothers, Elijah Picazo and Caiden Picazo; grandmothers, Emily Picazo, all of Nederland; and Kathleen Duhon, of Port Arthur; great-grandmother, Josephine Picazo, of Nederland; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Ernest Picazo; and grandfather, Michael “Doc” Lozano, Sr.

A gathering of Julian’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his funeral service at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12 th Street, Nederland.

His interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus.

