June 24, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 16-22

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 16 to June 22:

June 16

  • Forgery was reported in the 4200 block of Lincoln.
  • An assault was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Keith Green, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Beverly.
  • Kirban Keller, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 39th Street.
  • Isidro Reyes, 27, was arrested for evading arrest/ detention and possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Texas 73.

June 17

  • Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Friar Tuck.
  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Jefferson Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Xavier Oville, 28, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Braxton Socia, 48, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of North.
  • Mandy Socia, 45, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5100 block of North.

June 18

  • Tomeka Turner, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Second Street.
  • Benjamin Zarate, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of Main.
  • James Howard, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 2000 block of Texas 73.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 4400 block of Bellaire.
  • Burglary was reported in the 3300 block of Canal.

June 19

  • Steve Johnson, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Ray.
  • Theft was reported in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 6200 block of Jefferson.
  • Theft was reported in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of Jefferson.
  • An information report was made in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

June 20

  • Fidel Guerra, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ opened alcohol container in the 7400 block of Texas 73.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Jose Cardenas, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 1800 block of Main.
  • Ashley Merrill, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of block of FM 366.
  • Kayla Rapone, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Monroe.
  • Chester Smith, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Monroe.
  • Marthur Dingle, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of 25th Street.

June 21

  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Berry.
  • Christian Moore, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Stephi Achee, 20, was arrested for city code violation in the 2700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Forgery was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Dog at large was reported in the 6400 block of Dave.
  • Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Berry.
  • Theft was reported in the 4400 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 6400 block of Dave.

June 22

  • An unwanted subject was reported in the 6600 block of Val.
  • Lyndsay Palumbo, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Joshua Hinson, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

 

