Olivia Levine departed this life on June 16, 2021 at home surrounded by family at the age of 71.

She leaves to cherish her memories her two daughters, Sharron Levine and Yolanda Davis; sister Nell McCarty.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Mr. Calvary Baptist Church, 248 18th St, Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.