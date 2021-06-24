Port Arthur Police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured a teenager
A teenager was shot Wednesday night in Port Arthur, authorities said.
Port Arthur Police Sgt. Jonathan Green said investigators were alerted to the violence at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday when a 16-year-old male with a gunshot injury was reported at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.
The gunshot victim is listed in stable condition.
Police did not initially list details of what led to the shooting, where it took place or possible suspect details.
PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.
You Might Like
Groves, Port Neches firefighters must convince public in pursuit of collective bargaining power
Groves and Port Neches professional firefighters associations are busy collecting signatures in hopes of each placing propositions on the November... read more