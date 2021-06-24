Rose Roberts Powell, 67, of Bridge City, passed away on June 23, 2021, in Bridge City.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Officiating will be Joseph Hargrave with Fellowship Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from at 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in La Marque, Texas, on November 21, 1953, she was the daughter of Harry John Roberts, Jr. and Betty Mathilda (Zenner) Olney.

Rose was employed for 13 years through Bridge City ISD as a bus driver and went on to work as an assistant mail room supervisor for the Larry Gist Unit.

She adored her grandchildren who called her “MeeMee” and was a constant and positive presence in their lives. Rose was always front row at every sporting event, dance, and baptism that her children and grandchildren had.

She loved going to the lake, fishing, and riding in the boat. Rose also enjoyed playing bingo but most importantly, spending time with her family.

She will be deeply missed by all those she left an impact on.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Roberts and Betty Olney; and brother, Cory John Roberts.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Max Powell; children, Kristie Gunn of Beaumont and Jason Powell and wife Katie of Nederland; grandchildren, Trevor Gunn, Tyler Gunn, Andrew Dugas, Adisyn Powell and Brady Powell; great-grandchild, Rylan Gunn; siblings, Harry John Roberts III and wife Diana of LaPlace, Louisiana, Rhonda Kerneckel of Bryan, Dixie Olney and wife Melinda of Bridge City and Chuck Olney of Dublin; and best friend of 45 years, Geraldine Whiddon of Deweyville; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and loving friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Harry John Roberts, Jr., Trevor Gunn, Andrew Dugas, Zane Zenner, David Belt IV and Zachary Zenner. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Tyler Gunn.